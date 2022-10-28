NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Office of U.S. Attorney Trini Ross says four people suspected of being gang members have been charged with an alleged narcotics conspiracy.

The arrests were the result of an investigation combining the forces of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Niagara Falls Police Department and Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says they were “investigating a criminal street gang with ties to the ‘Crips,’ operating in and around Niagara Falls and Rochester.”

Michael Pryor, 25, Shawn Pryor, 31, and Ahmadja Greene, 28, all of whom live in the Falls, were identified as either members or associates of the Crips, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

They have been accused of conspiring to sell crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin. Each person, as well as 28-year-old Cameron Lee, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribute, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl.

Since March, investigators were able to conduct a series of controlled purchases from the defendants, prosecutors said.

“The investigation also determined that during the conspiracy, Michael Pryor and Shawn Pryor pistol whipped and beat a person believed to be involved in narcotics trafficking,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

During a search that occurred earlier this month at Cameron Lee’s home on Orleans Avenue, investigators say they found approximately 59 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately 78 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Additionally, officials say jewelry, three cellphones and roughly $19,000 in cash were found.

If convicted, each person could spend up to 20 years in prison and pay a $1 million fine.