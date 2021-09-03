Four people shot in Niagara Falls Thursday night; one victim arrested

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were shot during an incident in Niagara Falls on Thursday night.

Niagara Falls police responded to the scene in the area of 19th Street and Welch Avenue around 10:20 p.m.

There, one person had already been taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center via a private vehicle. As of Friday morning, they’re still there, and in critical condition. This person had to undergo emergency surgery for his multiple wounds.

Two others, a man and a woman, were taken to ECMC. They’ve since been released.

Police say a fourth person was grazed by a bullet on his buttocks. This person, who was identified as Nivon Smith, ran from officers when they arrived, they say.

Smith was detained after a brief foot chase, and police say they found a loaded handgun in his possession. Smith was wanted on charges stemming from a previous shooting in the same area last month, police say.

In addition to the previous charges, Smith was also accused of illegally possessing a weapon. Prior to being taken to the Niagara Falls Police Department, Smith’s wound was treated at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.