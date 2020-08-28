Free admission offered at Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center this weekend

Jaquenette Ferguson from Oxon Hill, Md., gestures as she gets her picture taken beside a portrait of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., near the East Front Steps of the U.S. the Capitol, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Friday through Sunday, admission to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center is free.

The weekend of free admission is in honor of John Lewis and the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. Lewis was a civil rights leader and Congressional representative who died last month at age 80.

August 28, 2020 is being called John Lewis Day at the center.

On August 28, 1963, more than 200,000 people participated in the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. During this time, Lewis spoke from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

On Friday, all who spend at least $57 will get a free copy of the “Black History Coloring Book: Entrepreneurs.”

On-site voter registration will also be available.

Reserve a time to visit here.

