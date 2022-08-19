NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — HAPPENING SATURDAY: Parents and students have a chance to get FREE backpacks filled with school supplies at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents need to show up with their children to be eligible, grades K-12.

The Salvation Army, United Way and Boys & Girls Club are helping to make it happen.

More than 500 backpacks will be available, while supplies last.

Backpacks will be handed out at the information center, at Entrance 6, near Forever 21.