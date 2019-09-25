Free food, haircuts, massages: Veterans invited to ‘thank you’ event in NF

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An event in Niagara Falls Saturday is all about thanking our veterans.

The 6th annual Hands Healing Heroes event is being held at Niagara Falls High School from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Veterans and their families will get in for free. There will be a live band and free food there. Vets also get free haircuts, free massages, and free tickets to the basket raffle. There will be more than 100 baskets at the event. It’s put together by the owner of Family Chiropractic, in Niagara Falls.

“We’re very gifted in this country,” Dr. Kristin Jacobsen said, the owner of Family Chiropractic. “Any generation, whether you’re 16 years old, 6 years old, or 60 years old, we’ve experienced things that other people don’t. The politicians can make the laws, but it’s the blood, sweat and tears of the soldiers that get things done, and we need to let them know that we’re really grateful for what they’ve done.”

Dr. Jacobsens said the ‘thank yous’ she receives makes it all worth it. She told a story about a man named Joe, who came to the event a couple years ago.

“He couldn’t look me in the eye when he was telling me how he felt when he came back from Vietnam, and the people spitting on him, and he actually admitted to me that he denied going to Vietnam for a little bit,” she said. “And he said this was the first time in 40 years that he ever felt a genuine sense of gratitude or thanks.”

There will also be a free medal search at Hands Healing Heroes. They’ve helped find medals for soldiers at past events, and even people who have lost loved ones.

Also, if you live within city limits, Cameron Transportation has offered free rides to the event. Just give them a call ahead of time, if you would like to take advantage of that.

It doesn’t matter where you live, all vets are welcome.