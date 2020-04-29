Free Narcan giveaway held at Niagara Falls High School Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Erie County Department of Mental Health is helping people battling drug addiction during the coronavirus.

They gave away free Narcan in the Niagara Falls High School parking lot today.

Leaders worked with the Superintendent of the Niagara Fall District to put this event together.

Officials say they’re seeing a spike in overdoses across Western New York during the pandemic and are working to help save lives.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, you can call the Niagara County Crisis Services hotline at 716-285-3515.