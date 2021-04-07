Free WiFi hotspots being offered in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Niagara Falls community can get some help connecting to the Internet.

The Niagara Falls City School District announced that a number of WiFi hotspots are being given out.

An in-person sign-up will take place this Friday. Here are the locations and times:

  • Doris Jones Community Center, 3001 9th Street | 9-11 a.m.
  • Beloved Community Center, 1710 Calumet Avenue | 12-2 p.m.
  • Packard Court Community Center, 4300 Pine Ave. | 2:30-4:30 p.m.

Once people apply for a hotspot, they’ll be sent to homes on or by June 1.

Anyone who can’t make it to one of the in-person sign-up locations can also apply online.

