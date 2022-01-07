Friday morning Niagara Falls fire extinguished with no injuries

Niagara Falls

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department received a call at 11 a.m. Friday morning regarding a structure fire at 510 6th St.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the home. No residents were inside at the time of the fire, which spread to the attic. Crews remained on scene for the duration of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now