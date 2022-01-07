Friday morning Niagara Falls fire extinguished with no injuries

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - History will be made Saturday when the first mobile sports bets will be placed in New York State. Four sportsbooks - FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, and BetRivers - have the go ahead to launch at 9 a.m.

This is expected to have a major impact. State officials estimate mobile sports betting will create $357 million in tax revenue for state government next fiscal year, increasing to $474 million the following year, and $493 million the next.