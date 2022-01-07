Friday morning Niagara Falls fire extinguished with no injuries

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara Falls Fire Department received a call at 11 a.m. Friday morning regarding a structure fire at 510 6th St.
Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor of the home. No residents were inside at the time of the fire, which spread to the attic. Crews remained on scene for the duration of the fire.
No injuries were reported.
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.
New on WIVB.com
- Cuban citizen arrested in Owego on 28 felony fraud charges, released on bail reform
- Teachers union criticizes changing CDC guidelines for schools
- Jamestown man pleads guilty to possession, distribution of several drugs
- Gambling landscape to change Saturday with launch of mobile sports betting
- Cheektowaga to distribute COVID tests to residents starting Monday