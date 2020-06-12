Breaking News
Gadawski’s donating money to The Little Bakery, Brickyard Brewing Company

Niagara Falls

Gadawski's

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday and Friday this week, Gadawski’s in Niagara Falls is donating a dollar from every dinner to a couple of other small businesses.

Recently, The Little Bakery in Niagara Falls was burglarized and a fire broke out at Brickyard Brewing Company in Lewiston.

In a Facebook post, Gadawski’s wrote “Small business helping small business!”

More information on their menu can be found here.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

