NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Garbage is coming to The Rapids Theater in a few months.

The alt-rock quartet will perform an 8 p.m. show at the Niagara Falls venue on July 3.

Tickets for the concert go on sale April 22 at 10 a.m. and cost $40 in advance. That price increases by five dollars on the day of the show.

To get tickets once they go on sale, call (716) 893-2900, visit After Dark’s office (630 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo) or go to AfterDarkPresents.com.

Doors for the show will open at 7 p.m.