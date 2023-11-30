BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Georgia man has been charged for allegedly killing a man in Niagara Falls in October, according to the Niagara County District Attorney’s Office.

24-year-old Matthew Glass, of Atlanta, is accused of killing Robert Miller on Oct. 2 in the city of Niagara Falls.

Glass is charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and tampering with a witness. He is being held at the Niagara County Jail and will be back in court on Dec. 14.