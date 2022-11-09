NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino is celebrating 20 years in business in a special way. On New Year’s Eve, the Goo Goo Dolls are set to play a free concert there.

The band is scheduled to start on the final hour of 2022, or without being overly dramatic, 11 p.m. The western New York natives will play the stage at STIR feature bar, the casino says. It’s located on the west concourse gaming floor.

Although it’s a free concert, a number of VIP packages will also be available starting November 11 at Noon. They include the following:

STIR Ticket Package ($500) – includes two tickets to gain access to STIR, two free drinks per person, a champagne toast at Midnight and party favors

West Mezzanine Ticket Package ($250) – two tickets to gain access to the West Mezzanine overlooking the stage, two free drinks per person, champagne toast at Midnight and party favors

This will be a 21+ show.

“New Year’s Eve is always a special night for us, and this year will be huge,” Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew said. “People who were here the day we opened remember what it was like and where they were when Seneca Gaming Corporation and the Seneca Nation ushered in a new era of growth and excitement here in Niagara Falls. People are going to remember this year’s celebration for years to come just as clearly.”

The Goo Goo Dolls have been around since 1986, and still feature founding members John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, the latter of whom founded the Music Is Art Festival.

Once ticket packages are available, those who are interested can buy them at SenecaNiagaraCasino.com, SenecaAlleganyCasino.com or Ticketmaster.