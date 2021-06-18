Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani seeks WNY’s support with Niagara Falls visit

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani is looking to gain support in Western New York. He visited Niagara Falls Friday.

Giuliani is the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and also worked in the Trump white house. The Republican candidate says he wants to cut government red-tape and add more charter schools to New York State.

“By the end of my first term, I’ve made the promise that we will have 1,000 charter schools in new york state, not 460 like it’s been capped right now. I was very blessed to go to parochial school. If my parents did not have that opportunity, I would have been up a creek without a paddle,” Giuliani said.

Andrew Giuliani is running against Congressman Lee Zeldin and Mark Molinaro in the Republican primary.

New York’s gubernatorial election is next year.