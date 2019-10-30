Habitat for Humanity to give family keys to new Niagara Falls home

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Habitat for Humanity built a first-of-its-kind zero-net energy home in Niagara Falls.

On Wednesday, the Niagara Area Habitat for Humanity and National Fuel will give a family the keys to their new home.

The home includes solar panels, high-efficient natural gas equipment and air-tight walls.

National Fuel will monitor the home for the next five years.

People are invited to see the types of homes Habitat for Humanity is building and hear them speak about projects for the community at 4:30 p.m.

The event will take place at 2718 Orleans Ave. in Niagara Falls.