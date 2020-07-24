Harmful algae bloom spotted at Hyde Park

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A harmful algae bloom was spotted at Hyde Park in Niagara Falls on Thursday.

Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper was able to get a sample of it, later determining it to be cyanobacteria.

Two citizen reports of a potential bloom on Tonawanda Creek near the Bark Park were also received. This turned out to be a Euglena bloom in various life stages.

A similar Euglena bloom was seen on Ellicott Creek this year.

People should avoid discolored water when visiting these places, as it could be hazardous.

