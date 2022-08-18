NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Aquarium of Niagara’s newest penguin chick needs a name and the non-profit is asking for the community’s input!

The penguin with the pink band, is the boy in need of a name! To submit a name, donate $23 to the aquarium in honor of the 23rd hatched chick.

You can submit names through August 28th. Then the top three names go up for a vote!

To submit a name, head here.

All proceeds go toward helping the aquarium’s mission, along with feeding and caring for its’ creatures.