Niagara Falls history comes alive with help of high school students; class project highlights historic residents of the Oakwood Cemetery

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of Niagara Falls High School students created a YouTube video highlighting the historic residents of the Oakwood Cemetery.



“There’s a lot more history in Niagara Falls than I thought,” said Tyler White one of the students who helped make the video. “The video taught me a lot.”

“When I heard they were doing it, to tell you the honest truth, I kind of got emotional, because we’ve been trying to tell the story of Oakwood for how long.,” said Tim Baxter director of operations Oakwood Cemetery.

The story of Oakwood goes back to a time before the City of Niagara Falls was formed with the arrival of the Porter brothers. The businessmen are buried at Oakwood.

“The Porters were a couple of brothers, the first white settlers that came and built what we would think of as the village,” said Baxter

Other Niagara Falls residents highlighted in the video include Annie Edson Taylor the first person to go over the falls in a barrel and survive.