Hit-and-run leaves Niagara Falls woman in critical condition; police looking for vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Niagara Falls are trying to find the vehicle that struck a woman at Walnut Ave. and 20th St. Sunday night.

Shortly before Midnight, police say the 36-year-old Niagara Falls woman was trying to cross Walnut when the westbound vehicle struck her and left the scene.

The vehicle was last seen headed north on 19th St. According to police, it may have sustained front end and hood damage, and possibly a broken windshield.

The pedestrian is currently in critical condition at ECMC, where she’s being treated for multiple injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash can call the police department’s traffic division at (716) 286-4563 or the non-emergency number at (716) 286-4711.

