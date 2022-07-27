NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of Niagara Falls residents came out to City Hall on Wednesday, complaining about what the bitcoin mining facilities has brought into their neighborhood — a lot of noise.

“Its constant 24 hours a day, it’s in my home,” said one resident, “It’s more than just decibel ratings.”

Concerns like these are what Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino wants to address and find a solution to. He has proposed a Zoning Ordinance Amendment that would define the noise, electric usage and the location of these facilities.

“While the city of Niagara Falls appreciates the investment that is being made by these operators, we are also balancing residents’ concerns and the residents’ concerns have been centrally principally been located around the issue of noise” said Mayor Restaino.

A moratorium that is in place now currently restricts these high energy companies from expanding and with this proposed amendment it might outline the specifics for these businesses.

“What this does is it’ll define specific districts for these businesses to operate in and then with regard of those zones, this will overlay regardless of these particular operations,” said Mayor Restaino. “The purpose of which because the high energy piece, give us the opportunity to impose some additional requirements for the appropriate operations of these facilities.”

Representatives from Blockfusion, the cryptocurrency facility on frontier avenue, say the moratorium is preventing them from fixing the issue.

“Just know that we’re also trying to work with you guys.” Director of Operations of Blockfusion, Mackinzie Dae said at the public hearing, “We’re trying to do the right thing and other people will. Once we get it right, which we’ve been trying to work with the city council and all other stuff, once we do we can be the leaders in this industry.”

The next step will be a meeting with the city council in August, and then a final vote in September.