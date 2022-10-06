NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senator Kristen Gillibrand will hold a news conference in Niagara Falls at 12:50 p.m. Thursday.

Gillibrand will announce $1 billion in supplemental Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program funding, with roughly $60 million going towards supporting New Yorkers in rising energy costs this winter.

The conference will be held at the Beloved Community Center on Calumet Avenue.