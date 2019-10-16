Inclusionary playground opens in Niagara Falls Tuesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A new play space designed for children of all mobility and behavioral abilities opened Tuesday in Hyde Park.

Niagara Falls City officials and Congressman Brian Higgins were on hand to open the Hyde Park Inclusionary Playground, featuring equipment built to accommodate wheelchairs.

Ground-level tactile features designed for special developmental needs are also a part of the inclusionary playground.

“The City of Niagara Falls is committed to all residents and this project is meant to send a clear message of inclusion to our entire community,” said Mayor Paul Dyster.

Congressman Higgins added, “Each family faces unique challenges. This inclusionary playground, a product of public driven community development, is a place that builds community where everyone, regardless of the struggles they face, is welcome to fun and friendship.”

Officials say the park was made possible by a diverse funding coalition and various grant awards and did not require local taxpayer dollars.

Hyde Park Inclusionary Playground is located off the intersection of Robbins Drive and Pine Avenue.