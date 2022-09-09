NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The votes are in and the latest Humboldt penguin at the Niagara Falls Aquarium has been named Cusco.

Cusco hatched in April 2022 and is the aquarium’s 23rd reared Humboldt penguin.

The name is one of three finalists voted on by the public. In the six-day voting period, Cusco was at the top of the leaderboard with 56 percent of votes, followed by Gus at 30 percent, and Boldt at 13 percent. The aquarium received more than 1,600 votes.

The three finalists were selected from a pool of more than 50 names during a fundraising event.

The name “Cusco” is not only a reference to a southwest city in Peru, but to the species’ native environment on the western coast of South America and parts of Chile.

Cusco is currently on exhibit at Penguin Coast and can be identified by the pink band on his right wing.