Jeopardy! re-airing Niagara Falls questions this Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jeopardy! is going “Around the World With Alex” for the next two weeks, and Friday will feature questions about a world-famous local landmark.
Celebrating late host Alex Trebek’s “spirit of adventure,” Jeopardy! will feature “two weeks of the best Jeopardy! categories he’s presented around the world.” The Niagara Falls programming scheduled for this Friday originally aired in 2009.
Leading up to the Niagara Falls episode, Jeopardy! will re-broadcast questions about hockey, Sesame Street, the U.S. Air Force and Machu Picchu.
Jeopardy! airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on CBS.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.