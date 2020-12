NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a sexual assault victim against police in Niagara Falls.

Related Content Victim in 2019 Niagara Falls sexual assault sues police

That woman was assaulted by a neighbor on Monroe Avenue back in June 2019.

She sued Niagara Falls Police and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, claiming they failed to promptly respond to a 911 call after the initial attack.

She was eventually rescued by police.

The judge in the case tossed the suit last month.