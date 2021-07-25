“Kenny Jam” honors Niagara Falls musician who died in November stabbing

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Family and friends are celebrating the life of a Niagara Falls man, killed in a stabbing almost a year ago.

They hosted “Kenny Jam” at LaSalle Waterfront Park. It was in honor of musician Kenny Walaszek.

Money raised today will go to the SPCA and a foundation Walaszek’s family is starting to get instruments into the hands of kids in Niagara Falls.

“It’s a good memory for him to provide that to the school district or whoever. Even if it’s a place that sells music. Maybe it can pay for lessons for the kids. Something along those lines,” said Kenny’s cousin Jerry Genova.

Such a free spirit. Unjudgemental. Didn’t care. Loved life. Just loved life. Loved people, loved animals. Loved music. So, that’s what this is all about tonight,” Kenny’s cousin Christine Mancari added.

Kenny was killed inside a home on Packard Court, back in November.

Tramaine Sanchez pleaded guilty to his murder last month. She’ll be sentenced in August.