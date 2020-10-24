Kids in Niagara Falls got to have a little Halloween fun despite the pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Halloween may be next week, but that didn’t stop kids in the Cataract City from picking up some treats on Friday.

Local groups hosted a trick-or-treating event at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue.

Families could drive up and pick up sweets for the kids.

Organizers tell us this is a safe alternative from having to go door-to-door.

“It is huge for us to do things like this in an alternative method, because kids are bored, bored kids are not a good thing. especially in a small city where there’s really nothing to do. we have to be the youth providers and provide programs like this and no matter which way we have to do it. we were given lemons, and we were still able to give lemonade,” youth organizer Charlie Harris said.

Organizers also collected canned food tonight for a local food pantry.