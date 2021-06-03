Police investigating fatal shooting at Niagara Metals

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police say a man was fatally shot at Niagara Metals on Thursday morning.

Police responded to the scene around 8:16 a.m. and found a man who had died as the result of a gunshot wound.

They are now looking for 35-year-old Matthew Figura Jr., who police say fled the scene and is a person of interest.

Authorities tell News 4 Figura was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier pickup truck with a Virginia license plate that reads ULV3324.

Police say he has connections throughout the state, including Niagara Falls, Ransomville, Cambria, Lewiston, and Lockport.

Figura may be headed toward the Southern Tier area or Pennsylvania, according to police.

Niagara Falls Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, police ask you call them at 716-286-4711 or 716-286-4553.

