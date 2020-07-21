Lieutenant Governor working to save Niagara Falls tourism industry following hit because of pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul says she’s working to get Niagara Falls back to its glory after the tourism industry took a big hit there because of the pandemic.

She met with tourism leaders at the Aquarium of Niagara to talk about the struggles they’re facing to get people to come to the area.

Tourism usually picks up around this time of year, but with COVID-related restrictions, Niagara Falls stands to lose millions of dollars in revenue.

Hochul is encouraging people in Western New York to visit attractions in New York State to help businesses struggling to stay afloat.

Hochul also addressed the spike in COVID cases around the country.

She says while she’s concerned we could see a rise in cases in New York, she’s confident that business and the public will continue to follow safety guidelines to slow the spread.