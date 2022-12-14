NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)- Gingerbread Wonderland has returned to the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute (NFCI). This weekend is the last weekend to partake in the event.

Visitors can stop by Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. The public is welcome to check out the colorful, giant gingerbread masterpiece, constructed by the talented students and chefs of the Baking and Pastry Arts program.

“NFCI’s Gingerbread Wonderland also offers a variety of holiday themed activities for the whole family to enjoy,” said Barbara DeSimon, Assistant Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Niagara County Community College. “Visitors can experience live music, face painting, cookie decorating, crafts, children’s story times, and even visits with Santa Claus himself.”

This is a free event. For more information click here.