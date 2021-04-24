Local animal rights activists participate in ‘Petco Day of Action’ demonstration

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — An animal rights group is protesting Petco, accusing the chain of supporting a puppy mill.

The group animal rise organized a “Petco Day of Action” across the United States Saturday.

News 4 was at the store on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

Protestors say they’re protesting Petco’s work with Marshall BioResources, a company based in the Finger Lakes. They say the mill breeds dogs for animal experimentation.

Rise for Animals’ Christine Collins told us, “Petco markets itself as being companionate for companion animals and yet they are profiting from a relationship with a company that exploits and inflicts cruelty on companion animals.”

We reached out to Petco for comment and received this statement: