Local Army vet donates $100,000 to help fund Niagara SPCA’s new surgical suite

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bob Nowakowski, an Army veteran, made his second donation of $50,000 to the Niagara SPCA over a few months.

A check presentation was held at the shelter today.

Executive Director of the Niagara SPCA says, “We are so grateful to Bob for his continued support of Niagara SPCA. His donation will have a huge impact on our surgical suite so that we can help more dogs and cats in need.”

Nowakowski has been going to the Niagara SPCA every week since the 1990s to provide treats for the dogs.

The SPCA says he pledged to match every dollar donated toward the new surgical suite up to $100,000.

Nowakowski donated the first $50,000 in early November 2019.

“I’m just glad I can help,” Nowakowski said.