Local law enforcement agencies execute impact patrol operation focusing on crime in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, the Niagara Falls Police Department, with several other law enforcement agencies, executed a “joint impact patrol operation” to focus on crime in the Cataract City.

As a result of this operation, there were 240 law enforcement contacts, 12 arrests, and two sets of federal weapons charges.

Additionally, authorities seized five firearms, executed 13 warrants, issued 107 traffic tickets, and seized “a number of” narcotics for processing and are pending further charges.

The agencies organized this through joint efforts to patrol Niagara Falls, focusing on areas of high repeated activity, marking them as hot spots, Niagara Falls Police say.

Officials say this operation happens periodically to utilize a collection of agencies to bring in known criminals.

The operation consisted of 85 federal, state, and local law enforcement officers from: