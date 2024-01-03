BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police captured a sheep that was running loose in the city Wednesday afternoon.

According to a media release from the Niagara Falls Police Department, officers received a call of a sheep in a field in the 600 block of 7th Street at 1:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police could hear the sheep but were not able to see it.

Police eventually found the sheep in the backyard of a home. After some attempts to capture the animal, an NFPD animal control officer was eventually able to contain it.

Courtesy of NC News Service / Larry Kensinger

Police do not know where the sheep came from and an investigation into who owns the sheep is underway. The animal was taken into the custody of the Lakeview Animal Sanctuary.