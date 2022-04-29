NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s another sign of spring, as the Maid of the Mist is officially open for business.
Niagara Falls USA announced on Instagram that the boats are getting back on the water, allowing tourists to see the falls in a unique way.
New this year — fully-electric boats.
The official opening took place Friday morning at 10 a.m. For a full list of schedules and pricing, click or tap here.
