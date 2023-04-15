NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A summer staple set sail! For the 138th consecutive season, the iconic Maid of the Mist reopened at Niagara Falls.

The all electric fleet of boats gives you a closer look at the American and Canadian falls from the water.

“I’m really excited,” exclaimed Maid of the Mist passenger, Susan Reneau.

Reneau said it’s a trip down memory lane. The 70-year-old from Montana hasn’t been here since she was a teenager.

“I’m looking forward to reminiscing about being 13 and being under the falls and have it splash down on me,” she said.

Captain Caitlynn McHenry is one of two who steered the ship throughout the day. She said it’s an earlier than normal start to the season. “Because there was almost no ice on Lake Erie this year, we could get underway earlier which is really exciting for us,” she explained.

It was also exciting for passengers like Michelle Mirra. She and her two sons made the trip from Long Island when they learned it would be open this weekend. “I think it’s amazing. It’s beautiful. It’s one of the natural wonders of the world so we were excited to come.”