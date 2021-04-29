Maid of the Mist sets sail on 136th season

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s opening day for Maid of the Mist. Now in its’ 136th consecutive year, this is the first full season with all-electric, emission free vessels.

“The Glen family has owned the Maid of the Mist since the 1970s and they’ve always been at the forefront of technology and they took the opportunity to go green,” said spokesperson, Kevin Keenan.

Its’ batteries are recharged in seven minutes between tours and that use of electricity makes for a smoother, quieter ride.

“It’s a very different experience,” said Keenan. “When you get up into the falls and into the maid of the mist pool, you’ll hear the wild life and what we havent heard in the past was the birds.”

There are also some changes to the tour. “The boats come back from the Horseshoe Falls and they’ll stop and face the Bridal Falls and they’ll do a 360 degree turn,” said Keenan.

Maid of the Mist tours are operating at 50% capacity and you’ll need to wear your mask.

For more information, head here.