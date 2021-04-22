Maid of the Mist to set sail next Thursday for 2021 season

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The James V. Glynn and Nikola Tesla will set sail next Thursday to commence the 2021 Maid of the Mist season, its 136th consecutive year of operation.

Officials tell us this is the first full season for the “2021 Ship of the Year” all-electric vessels.

New this year is the vessel stopping on the way back from Horseshoe Falls in front of the American Falls. The vessel completes a 360-degree revolution, a maneuver made possible through the bow thruster propulsion system.

Maid of the Mist tours will operate at reduced capacity, and the Maid of the Mist Density Reduction Plan implemented last year will remain in place.

Adult tickets are $25.25, children 6-12 are $14.75, and children five and under are free with an accompanying adult.

Here’s a look at the 2021 schedule:

Apr. 29 – May 21

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (weekdays)

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (weekends)

VICTORIA DAY WEEKEND

May 22 – May 23 : 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (daily)

: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (daily) May 24 – May 28: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (daily)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Saturday, May 29 : 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 30 : 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

: 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 31: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

June 1 – June 18

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Sun. – Fri.)

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (Sat.)

June 19 – August 8

9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. (daily)

August 9 – August 28

9:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. (daily)

August 29 – September 5

9:00 a.m. – 7:15 p.m. (daily)

Labor Day Only Monday, September 6

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

September 7 – October 3

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (weekdays)

9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (weekends)

October 4 – October 31

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. (daily)

November 1 – November 7

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. (daily)

The ticket office closes 15 minutes before last scheduled departure.