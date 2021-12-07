Man arrested while police investigate 5-car crash in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday night in Niagara Falls, five cars were involved in a collision and one person was arrested.

Around 9:20 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was headed east on Ferry Avenue when she struck another vehicle that was headed in the same direction.

The woman subsequently hit a parked vehicle, causing a chain reaction. Three parked vehicles were damaged.

After this happened, the woman was taken to ECMC to be treated for minor injuries.

While police were investigating, they say they were approached by 20-year-old Thomas Pope. According to officers, Pope became combative and threatened to shoot them.

Pope was released on a court appearance ticket after being charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.