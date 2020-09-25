Man convicted in death of his 2-year-old child sentenced for possessing child porn

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man who was on parole at the time of his arrest has been sentenced for possessing child pornography.

In April 2017, a Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent found multiple images and videos of child pornography being shared on a peer-to-peer website.

Some of those depicted prepubescent children in sexual situations.

The IP address connected to the files related to one used by Randy Colucci, leading to a search of his home.

Digital media recovered from Colucci contained child pornography, including pictures of children involved in violent sexual assaults and children under the age of 10.

When Colucci, who is now 36, was arrested, he was on parole for a manslaughter conviction involving the death of his two-year-old daughter.

Colucci was sentenced to 75 months in prison.

