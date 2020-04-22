Man dies, 2 women hospitalized after vehicle strikes Niagara Falls house

(Video courtesy of The Action)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead and two women are hospitalized after an early morning crash in Niagara Falls.

Wednesday, around 12:45 a.m., police say a 19-year-old woman was driving west on Walnut Ave. when she lost control and crashed into a house, seriously damaging the front porch area.

The woman’s 23-year-old backseat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and her 24-year-old front seat passenger were taken to ECMC, where they are both in serious condition with traumatic injuries.

All three occupants of the vehicle are city residents, but no names have been released.

