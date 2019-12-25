Man dies after crossing center lane of Niagara Falls Blvd., hitting oncoming vehicle

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A 42-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in the 6100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard on Monday.

Niagara Falls Police say, Fontez Watts, driving a 2008 Kia Sedona eastbound, traveled across the center lane of the boulevard and struck an oncoming vehicle traveling westbound.

Watts died from his injuries at ECMC on Tuesday.

Officials tell News 4 the driver of the other vehicle is being treated for several broken bones and will recover.

The department’s Crash Management Team continues to investigate the matter.