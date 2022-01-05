Man found dead and woman seriously injured in Niagara Falls apartment

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are searching for answers after finding a man dead and a woman seriously injured in a Hyde Park Boulevard apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Falls police headed to the 511 Hyde Park Boulevard apartment around 12:15 p.m. after a family member called in a welfare check. No one answered the door when police knocked, that’s when an officer “observed evidence that a person inside may have been injured,” according to a release from the Niagara Falls mayor’s office.

The officer entered the first-floor apartment and found a man dead and a seriously injured woman. The woman was taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for treatment and was transferred to ECMC, she’s listed in serious condition.

As police investigate, they ask anyone with information to call Niagara Falls Police at (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.

