Man found dead on 20th Street in Niagara Falls early Monday morning

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–A 26-year-old man died in Niagara Falls early Monday morning.

Niagara Falls Police responded to the report of a man lying on the ground in the 500 block of 20th Street at 1:30 a.m. today.

Police say the report said he was lying there for about 30 minutes.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from an apparent gunshot wound, Niagara Falls Police tell us.

The police department asks anyone with information to contact detectives at 716-286-4553. Police tell News 4 the investigation is ongoing.