BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls Police are investigating after a man was shot and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries Friday night.

Police say the shooting took place shortly before 8 p.m. Friday on the 1100 block of 19th Street. A 26-year-old man was taken to a local hospital and transported to ECMC after sustaining gunshot wounds to his arm and midsection.

The Niagara Fall Police Department asks anyone who may have information on the incident to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general line at (716) 286-4711.