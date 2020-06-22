Man in critical condition at ECMC following Sunday morning shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police say a man is in critical condition at ECMC following a shooting on Sunday in the 3100 block of 9th Street.

Police say they responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. and found a 47-year-old man had been shot multiple times, including in the chest.

The suspected shooter left the scene in a red or burgundy mid-2000’s Ford Taurus police tell News 4.

They are working to identify the suspect.

