Man in critical condition at ECMC following Sunday morning shooting in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara Falls Police say a man is in critical condition at ECMC following a shooting on Sunday in the 3100 block of 9th Street.

Police say they responded to the scene just before 11 a.m. and found a 47-year-old man had been shot multiple times, including in the chest.

The suspected shooter left the scene in a red or burgundy mid-2000’s Ford Taurus police tell News 4.

They are working to identify the suspect.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

