NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been sentenced following the 2020 killing of a woman in Niagara Falls.

According to the Niagara County District Attorney’s office, Michael Mease was sentenced to 21 years in prison Friday for manslaughter in the first degree. He pleaded guilty to killing Shakiya Boyce, 25, in September 2020.

Boyce was reportedly shot while getting into a friend’s car near the intersection of 20th Street and Center Avenue, and died at a local hospital.