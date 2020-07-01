Man shot while in backyard in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Wednesday morning, Niagara Falls police responded to a shooting on 20th St.

According to officers, the victim, a 22-year-old man, was in the backyard of his home with his mother and girlfriend when the incident happened around 2:15 a.m.

Police say an unknown silver vehicle was driving down an alleyway when someone inside the vehicle started opening fire.

While the victim was running toward the front of the house, he says he heard four or five shots. After this, he realized he had been shot in the forearm.

About 15 to 20 minutes later, police were called. At the scene, no suspects were found.

Police followed the ambulance that took the victim to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

The victim’s mother “did offer the same recollection of events with [the victim’s girlfriend] being less open about what occurred,” police said. His mother “did not leave [the girlfriend’s] side as it seemed she wanted to make sure [she] didn’t speak in length with officers,” police reported.

It’s not clear what the motive behind the shooting was, as police continue to investigate and search for a suspect.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.