Man tells police he was robbed of PS4 after arranging deal through Letgo app

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — After meeting up with supposed buyers for the potential sale of a PS4, a man told Niagara Falls police that he ended being robbed of the gaming console.

The Tonawanda resident says he used the Letgo phone app to find a buyer for his PS4.

After a person using the name “Bloc Boy” agreed to a potential purchase, the Tonawanda man agreed to meet up at an address on Whitney Ave. in Niagara Falls Thursday morning.

There, the Tonawanda man says he was met by the two suspects, who came in through the side door.

They were described as a white male in a black hoodie with white writing on it, and a black male with a black jacket and black pants.

The PS4 was then tested in a second-floor bedroom. When it worked, police say one of the suspects agreed to buy it for $170, but had to wait for his mother to deliver the money.

They all went back outside to wait for her while the PS4 was left in the bedroom. During this time, a woman approached them and asked for a cigarette and money. One of the suspects then gave her fake money, according to the police report.

Police say this is when the Tonawanda man became suspicious and asked for his PS4 back. The suspects led him back inside the house, but police say one of them then told him to wait outside.

When the Tonawanda man stepped inside the door, the other suspect then pulled out a multi-tool knife and told him to “stay downstairs,” police say.

That suspect then ran upstairs. The victim waited a few minutes before following, but when he got there, the suspects and his PS4 were gone, he told police.

When officers got to the scene, they concluded that despite there being electricity, there was no heat, and it appeared that no one lived there.

Police tried to follow the suspects’ footprints in the snow, but could no longer distinguish them once they reached an area of heavy foot traffic.

No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.