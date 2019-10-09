Man wanted by NYS Parole arrested in Niagara Falls following police chase

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Police in Niagara Falls arrested a man considered dangerous overnight.
Myquan Pringle, who was wanted by New York State Parole for running from police, led police on a chase overnight before being caught and arrested on 18th Street.
Crime Stoppers offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to Pringle’s arrest last month.
In Jan. 2016, Pringle turned himself in for slapping and harassing a disabled man on camera.
We’ll have more information as it becomes available.