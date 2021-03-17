Mass vaccination site in Niagara Falls to open Friday

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Appointments at a new mass vaccination site in Niagara Falls are now open for booking.

Recently, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office announced that The Conference and Events Center (101 Old Falls St.) would become a mass vaccination site. COVID-19 vaccinations are set to start this Friday, and continue every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

People who are eligible to receive a vaccine can schedule an appointment by calling the state’s hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX or by going to this website.

Gov. Cuomo says “New York needs to be ready for the next increase in supply, and these sites located throughout the state will help bring residents and their families peace of mind and get us a step closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring a sense of normalcy.”